New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 1,092 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A second female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County.
- A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Sierra Vista facility in Santa Fe County.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,910.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,092 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 162,893 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 276 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 50 new cases in Chaves County
- 21 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 21 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 173 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 51 new cases in Eddy County
- 13 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 28 new cases in Lea County
- 15 new cases in Lincoln County
- 11 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 18 new cases in Luna County
- 71 new cases in McKinley County
- 34 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Quay County
- 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 75 new cases in Sandoval County
- 71 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 69 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 16 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 27 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 8.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 632 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 84,803 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.