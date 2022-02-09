New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 1,844 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 1,844 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 09, 2022 05:18 PM
Created: February 09, 2022 02:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 36 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 1,844 new COVID-19 cases.

The latest deaths include:

33 recent deaths:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 40s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Genesis McKinley Care Center in Gallup.
  • A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington.
  • A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Three deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,597.

As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 497,570 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 475 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 37 new cases in Chaves County
  • 21 new cases in Cibola County
  • 15 new cases in Colfax County
  • 32 new cases in Curry County
  • 5 new cases in De Baca County
  • 275 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 65 new cases in Eddy County
  • 55 new cases in Grant County
  • 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 7 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 38 new cases in Lea County
  • 30 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 12 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 12 new cases in Luna County
  • 76 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 90 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 50 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 26 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 153 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 128 new cases in San Juan County
  • 27 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 98 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Sierra County
  • 25 new cases in Socorro County
  • 14 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 55 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 569 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 366,955 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


