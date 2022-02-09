New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 1,844 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,597.

As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 497,570 cases.

The latest cases include:

475 new cases in Bernalillo County

37 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

15 new cases in Colfax County

32 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in De Baca County

275 new cases in Doña Ana County

65 new cases in Eddy County

55 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Hidalgo County

38 new cases in Lea County

30 new cases in Lincoln County

12 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

76 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

90 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

50 new cases in Rio Arriba County

26 new cases in Roosevelt County

153 new cases in Sandoval County

128 new cases in San Juan County

27 new cases in San Miguel County

98 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

25 new cases in Socorro County

14 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

55 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 569 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 366,955 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.