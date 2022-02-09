New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 1,844 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,597.
As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 497,570 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 475 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 37 new cases in Chaves County
- 21 new cases in Cibola County
- 15 new cases in Colfax County
- 32 new cases in Curry County
- 5 new cases in De Baca County
- 275 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 65 new cases in Eddy County
- 55 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 7 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 38 new cases in Lea County
- 30 new cases in Lincoln County
- 12 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 12 new cases in Luna County
- 76 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 90 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 50 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 26 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 153 new cases in Sandoval County
- 128 new cases in San Juan County
- 27 new cases in San Miguel County
- 98 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 25 new cases in Socorro County
- 14 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 55 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Wednesday, there are 569 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 366,955 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.