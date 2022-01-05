New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 2,514 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Lincoln County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Rio Arriba County.

A male in his 90s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,933.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,514 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 361,629 cases.

The latest cases include:

923 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

36 new cases in Chaves County

40 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

55 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

146 new cases in Doña Ana County

79 new cases in Eddy County

64 new cases in Grant County

7 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

7 new cases in Hidalgo County

150 new cases in Lea County

21 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

174 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

48 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

15 new cases in Rio Arriba County

46 new cases in Roosevelt County

182 new cases in Sandoval County

160 new cases in San Juan County

39 new cases in San Miguel County

137 new cases in Santa Fe County

12 new cases in Sierra County

37 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

14 new cases in Torrance County

14 new cases in Union County

59 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 497 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 313,274 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.