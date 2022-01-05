New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 2,514 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Lincoln County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Rio Arriba County.
- A male in his 90s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,933.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,514 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 361,629 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 923 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 36 new cases in Chaves County
- 40 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Colfax County
- 55 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 146 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 79 new cases in Eddy County
- 64 new cases in Grant County
- 7 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 7 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 150 new cases in Lea County
- 21 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 12 new cases in Luna County
- 174 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 48 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 15 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 46 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 182 new cases in Sandoval County
- 160 new cases in San Juan County
- 39 new cases in San Miguel County
- 137 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 12 new cases in Sierra County
- 37 new cases in Socorro County
- 15 new cases in Taos County
- 14 new cases in Torrance County
- 14 new cases in Union County
- 59 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Wednesday, there are 497 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 313,274 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.