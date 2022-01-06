New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 3,231 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 3,231 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 06, 2022 03:37 PM
Created: January 06, 2022 02:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 36 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

24 recent deaths:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the .
  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Desert Peaks Assisting Living and Memory Care in Las Cruces.
  • A female in her 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 40s from Luna County.
  • A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

12 deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,969.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,231 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 364,861 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 1078 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 59 new cases in Chaves County
  • 49 new cases in Cibola County
  • 24 new cases in Colfax County
  • 73 new cases in Curry County
  • 4 new cases in De Baca County
  • 258 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 96 new cases in Eddy County
  • 86 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 21 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 145 new cases in Lea County
  • 26 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 29 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 14 new cases in Luna County
  • 184 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Mora County
  • 76 new cases in Otero County
  • 9 new cases in Quay County
  • 77 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 18 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 271 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 188 new cases in San Juan County
  • 50 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 262 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 6 new cases in Sierra County
  • 12 new cases in Socorro County
  • 33 new cases in Taos County
  • 15 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Union County
  • 57 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 540 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 314,196 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


