New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 3,231 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,969.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,231 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 364,861 cases.

The latest cases include:

1078 new cases in Bernalillo County

59 new cases in Chaves County

49 new cases in Cibola County

24 new cases in Colfax County

73 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

258 new cases in Doña Ana County

96 new cases in Eddy County

86 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

21 new cases in Hidalgo County

145 new cases in Lea County

26 new cases in Lincoln County

29 new cases in Los Alamos County

14 new cases in Luna County

184 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

76 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Quay County

77 new cases in Rio Arriba County

18 new cases in Roosevelt County

271 new cases in Sandoval County

188 new cases in San Juan County

50 new cases in San Miguel County

262 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

12 new cases in Socorro County

33 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

57 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code

As of Thursday, there are 540 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 314,196 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.