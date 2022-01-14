New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 5,212 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 5,212 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 14, 2022 05:10 PM
Created: January 14, 2022 02:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 36 additional COVID-19-related deaths.

The latest deaths include:

27 recent deaths:

  • A female under the age of 10 from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
  • A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Lea County.
  • A female in her 40s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female <10 from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 100s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Nine deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 40s from Curry County.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,145. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 398,939 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 1,366 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 188 new cases in Chaves County
  • 92 new cases in Cibola County
  • 28 new cases in Colfax County
  • 122 new cases in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in De Baca County
  • 636 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 132 new cases in Eddy County
  • 79 new cases in Grant County
  • 15 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 21 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 196 new cases in Lea County
  • 47 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 62 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 57 new cases in Luna County
  • 277 new cases in McKinley County
  • 7 new cases in Mora County
  • 78 new cases in Otero County
  • 22 new cases in Quay County
  • 139 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 89 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 345 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 444 new cases in San Juan County
  • 53 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 399 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 23 new cases in Sierra County
  • 42 new cases in Socorro County
  • 56 new cases in Taos County
  • 41 new cases in Torrance County
  • 7 new cases in Union County
  • 123 new cases in Valencia County
  • 9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 586 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 323,199 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


