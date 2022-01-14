New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 5,212 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from Curry County.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,145. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 398,939 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,366 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

188 new cases in Chaves County

92 new cases in Cibola County

28 new cases in Colfax County

122 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

636 new cases in Doña Ana County

132 new cases in Eddy County

79 new cases in Grant County

15 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

21 new cases in Hidalgo County

196 new cases in Lea County

47 new cases in Lincoln County

62 new cases in Los Alamos County

57 new cases in Luna County

277 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Mora County

78 new cases in Otero County

22 new cases in Quay County

139 new cases in Rio Arriba County

89 new cases in Roosevelt County

345 new cases in Sandoval County

444 new cases in San Juan County

53 new cases in San Miguel County

399 new cases in Santa Fe County

23 new cases in Sierra County

42 new cases in Socorro County

56 new cases in Taos County

41 new cases in Torrance County

7 new cases in Union County

123 new cases in Valencia County

9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 586 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 323,199 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.