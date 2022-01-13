New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 5,547 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 20s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Miguel County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Torrance County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,109.
As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 393,736 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 1,513 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Catron County
- 244 new cases in Chaves County
- 44 new cases in Cibola County
- 28 new cases in Colfax County
- 88 new cases in Curry County
- 11 new cases in De Baca County
- 994 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 147 new cases in Eddy County
- 64 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 11 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 212 new cases in Lea County
- 104 new cases in Lincoln County
- 15 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 42 new cases in Luna County
- 246 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 121 new cases in Otero County
- 26 new cases in Quay County
- 75 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 70 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 359 new cases in Sandoval County
- 416 new cases in San Juan County
- 119 new cases in San Miguel County
- 320 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 19 new cases in Sierra County
- 49 new cases in Socorro County
- 38 new cases in Taos County
- 21 new cases in Torrance County
- 9 new cases in Union County
- 127 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Thursday, there are 609 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 321,858 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.