New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 5,547 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 20s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Miguel County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Torrance County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,109.

As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 393,736 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,513 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Catron County

244 new cases in Chaves County

44 new cases in Cibola County

28 new cases in Colfax County

88 new cases in Curry County

11 new cases in De Baca County

994 new cases in Doña Ana County

147 new cases in Eddy County

64 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

11 new cases in Hidalgo County

212 new cases in Lea County

104 new cases in Lincoln County

15 new cases in Los Alamos County

42 new cases in Luna County

246 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

121 new cases in Otero County

26 new cases in Quay County

75 new cases in Rio Arriba County

70 new cases in Roosevelt County

359 new cases in Sandoval County

416 new cases in San Juan County

119 new cases in San Miguel County

320 new cases in Santa Fe County

19 new cases in Sierra County

49 new cases in Socorro County

38 new cases in Taos County

21 new cases in Torrance County

9 new cases in Union County

127 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 609 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 321,858 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.