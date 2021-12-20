New Mexico reports 37 new deaths, 3,110 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

Thirty-six recent deaths:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the .
- A male in his 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
One death > 30 days:
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,614.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,110 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 339,894 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 1158 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 94 new cases in Chaves County
- 10 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 92 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 377 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 40 new cases in Eddy County
- 49 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 7 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 57 new cases in Lea County
- 14 new cases in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 29 new cases in Luna County
- 49 new cases in McKinley County
- 6 new cases in Mora County
- 44 new cases in Otero County
- 12 new cases in Quay County
- 33 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 19 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 189 new cases in Sandoval County
- 110 new cases in San Juan County
- 21 new cases in San Miguel County
- 207 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 10 new cases in Sierra County
- 20 new cases in Socorro County
- 20 new cases in Taos County
- 33 new cases in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Union County
- 370 new cases in Valencia County
- 9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 539 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 292,938 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.