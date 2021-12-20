New Mexico reports 37 new deaths, 3,110 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,614.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,110 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 339,894 cases.

The latest cases include:

1158 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

94 new cases in Chaves County

10 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

92 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

377 new cases in Doña Ana County

40 new cases in Eddy County

49 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Hidalgo County

57 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Los Alamos County

29 new cases in Luna County

49 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Mora County

44 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Quay County

33 new cases in Rio Arriba County

19 new cases in Roosevelt County

189 new cases in Sandoval County

110 new cases in San Juan County

21 new cases in San Miguel County

207 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

20 new cases in Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

33 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

370 new cases in Valencia County

9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 539 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 292,938 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.