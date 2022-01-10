New Mexico reports 37 new deaths, 9,284 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,020.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 9,284 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 378,363 cases.

The latest cases include:

3,228 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Catron County

139 new cases in Chaves County

146 new cases in Cibola County

34 new cases in Colfax County

161 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in De Baca County

1038 new cases in Doña Ana County

122 new cases in Eddy County

111 new cases in Grant County

15 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

27 new cases in Hidalgo County

329 new cases in Lea County

65 new cases in Lincoln County

114 new cases in Los Alamos County

110 new cases in Luna County

514 new cases in McKinley County

13 new cases in Mora County

186 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Quay County

186 new cases in Rio Arriba County

26 new cases in Roosevelt County

600 new cases in Sandoval County

679 new cases in San Juan County

120 new cases in San Miguel County

658 new cases in Santa Fe County

26 new cases in Sierra County

57 new cases in Socorro County

142 new cases in Taos County

34 new cases in Torrance County

11 new cases in Union County

362 new cases in Valencia County

6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 518 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 319,797 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.