New Mexico reports 37 new deaths, 9,284 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,020.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 9,284 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 378,363 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 3,228 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 6 new cases in Catron County
- 139 new cases in Chaves County
- 146 new cases in Cibola County
- 34 new cases in Colfax County
- 161 new cases in Curry County
- 5 new cases in De Baca County
- 1038 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 122 new cases in Eddy County
- 111 new cases in Grant County
- 15 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 27 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 329 new cases in Lea County
- 65 new cases in Lincoln County
- 114 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 110 new cases in Luna County
- 514 new cases in McKinley County
- 13 new cases in Mora County
- 186 new cases in Otero County
- 7 new cases in Quay County
- 186 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 26 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 600 new cases in Sandoval County
- 679 new cases in San Juan County
- 120 new cases in San Miguel County
- 658 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 26 new cases in Sierra County
- 57 new cases in Socorro County
- 142 new cases in Taos County
- 34 new cases in Torrance County
- 11 new cases in Union County
- 362 new cases in Valencia County
- 6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
The state reports that 518 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 319,797 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.