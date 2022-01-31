New Mexico reports 37 new deaths, 9,445 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Miguel County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,454.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 9,445 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 480,087 cases.

The latest cases include:

2,487 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Catron County

515 new cases in Chaves County

130 new cases in Cibola County

59 new cases in Colfax County

191 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

1,389 new cases in Doña Ana County

295 new cases in Eddy County

139 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Harding County

17 new cases in Hidalgo County

149 new cases in Lea County

86 new cases in Lincoln County

62 new cases in Los Alamos County

130 new cases in Luna County

451 new cases in McKinley County

26 new cases in Mora County

273 new cases in Otero County

15 new cases in Quay County

195 new cases in Rio Arriba County

169 new cases in Roosevelt County

608 new cases in Sandoval County

820 new cases in San Juan County

109 new cases in San Miguel County

516 new cases in Santa Fe County

43 new cases in Sierra County

57 new cases in Socorro County

84 new cases in Taos County

34 new cases in Torrance County

14 new cases in Union County

364 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

25 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

63 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

41 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

29 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

35 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 590 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 343,160 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.