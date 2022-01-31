New Mexico reports 37 new deaths, 9,445 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Miguel County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,454.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 9,445 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 480,087 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 2,487 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Catron County
- 515 new cases in Chaves County
- 130 new cases in Cibola County
- 59 new cases in Colfax County
- 191 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 1,389 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 295 new cases in Eddy County
- 139 new cases in Grant County
- 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Harding County
- 17 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 149 new cases in Lea County
- 86 new cases in Lincoln County
- 62 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 130 new cases in Luna County
- 451 new cases in McKinley County
- 26 new cases in Mora County
- 273 new cases in Otero County
- 15 new cases in Quay County
- 195 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 169 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 608 new cases in Sandoval County
- 820 new cases in San Juan County
- 109 new cases in San Miguel County
- 516 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 43 new cases in Sierra County
- 57 new cases in Socorro County
- 84 new cases in Taos County
- 34 new cases in Torrance County
- 14 new cases in Union County
- 364 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 25 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 63 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 41 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 29 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 35 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 590 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 343,160 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.