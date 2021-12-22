New Mexico reports 39 new deaths, 914 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,701.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 914 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 341,509 cases.

The latest cases include:

244 new cases in Bernalillo County

66 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

93 new cases in Doña Ana County

25 new cases in Eddy County

47 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

41 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Luna County

31 new cases in McKinley County

15 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

13 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

44 new cases in Sandoval County

87 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in San Miguel County

40 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

27 new cases in Socorro County

7 new cases in Taos County

10 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

35 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 560 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 294,850 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.