New Mexico reports 39 new deaths, 914 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 39 new deaths, 914 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 22, 2021 06:12 PM
Created: December 22, 2021 02:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 39 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

32 recent deaths:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia View Cottonwood in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Luna County.
  • A male in his 70s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Roosevelt County.
  • A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Seven deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,701.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 914 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 341,509 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 244 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 66 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Colfax County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 93 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 25 new cases in Eddy County
  • 47 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 41 new cases in Lea County
  • 14 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 31 new cases in McKinley County
  • 15 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Quay County
  • 13 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 44 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 87 new cases in San Juan County
  • 18 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 40 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 11 new cases in Sierra County
  • 27 new cases in Socorro County
  • 7 new cases in Taos County
  • 10 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 35 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 560 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 294,850 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


