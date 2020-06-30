New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 168 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes facility in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 497.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 168 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 12,147 cases.