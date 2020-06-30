New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 168 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 168 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 168 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 30, 2020 04:25 PM
Created: June 30, 2020 04:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.

The latest death includes:

  • A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes facility in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 497.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 168 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 12,147 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 36 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 10 new cases in Curry County
  • 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 19 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 28 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 17 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County
  • 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

A computing of the numbers show 2.6% of the results Tuesday were positive. 

The state reports that 127 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,393 have recovered. 


