New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 168 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes facility in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 497.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 168 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 12,147 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 36 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 10 new cases in Curry County
- 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Eddy County
- 19 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 28 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 8 new cases in Sandoval County
- 17 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Valencia County
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
A computing of the numbers show 2.6% of the results Tuesday were positive.
The state reports that 127 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,393 have recovered.