New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 104 additional COVID-19 cases, according to partial report
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 104 additional COVID-19 cases, according to partial report

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 14, 2020 04:19 PM
Created: June 14, 2020 04:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths and 104 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Due to a technical lapse from some labs, Sunday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total.

The state total of confirmed cases has reached 9,723.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

The number of New Mexico COVID-19-related deaths is 435.

The latest cases include:

  • 12 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 13 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 16 new cases in McKinley County
  • 14 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 15 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County
  • 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
  • 14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

State officials said 162 individuals are currently being hospitalized for the virus and 4,114 people have recovered.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

