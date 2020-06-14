New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 104 additional COVID-19 cases, according to partial report

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 14, 2020 04:19 PM
Created: June 14, 2020 04:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths and 104 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Due to a technical lapse from some labs, Sunday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total.
The state total of confirmed cases has reached 9,723.
The latest deaths include:
The number of New Mexico COVID-19-related deaths is 435.
The latest cases include:
State officials said 162 individuals are currently being hospitalized for the virus and 4,114 people have recovered.
