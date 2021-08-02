New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 1,076 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 1,076 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 02, 2021 03:43 PM
Created: August 02, 2021 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Monday.

The latest deaths include:

Two recent deaths:

  • A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Two * deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,414. 

New Mexico has reported a total of 211,492 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 340 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 44 new cases in Chaves County
  • 6 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Colfax County
  • 43 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 72 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 96 new cases in Eddy County
  • 8 new cases in Grant County
  • 13 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 33 new cases in Lea County
  • 11 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 40 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 19 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Quay County
  • 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 30 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 85 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 64 new cases in San Juan County
  • 9 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 56 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 9 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 4 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 51 new cases in Valencia County
  • 15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 148 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 197,079  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


