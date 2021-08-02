New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 1,076 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,414.

New Mexico has reported a total of 211,492 cases.

The latest cases include:

340 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

44 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

43 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

72 new cases in Doña Ana County

96 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

13 new cases in Hidalgo County

33 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

40 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

19 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

30 new cases in Roosevelt County

85 new cases in Sandoval County

64 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in San Miguel County

56 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

51 new cases in Valencia County

15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state reports that 148 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 197,079 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.