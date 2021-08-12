New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 1,281 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 12, 2021 04:12 PM
Created: August 12, 2021 03:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
The latest deaths include:
Three recent deaths:
One* death >30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,441.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,281 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 217,773 cases.
The latest cases include:
State officials said out of the 612 cases reported Thursday in Lea County, 331 are considered "historical," meaning more than two weeks have passed since the specimen was collected, and those cases should not be considered as reflecting the current levels of community transmission.
"Those late-arriving cases are the result of one late-reporting facility and date back over the course of at least 6 months," a news release stated. "Out of the 612 cases reported today, 281 are within 14 days of the date of specimen collection and are considered recent (acute) cases."
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 293 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 198,143 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH
