New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 137 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Otero County.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,387.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 137 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 207,701 cases.

The latest cases include:

57 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

5 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

21 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

1 new case in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

4 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state reported that 98 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 196,254 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.