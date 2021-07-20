New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 137 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 137 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 20, 2021 03:40 PM
Created: July 20, 2021 02:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

One recent death:

  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Three* deaths >30 days:

  • A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Otero County.
  • A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized. 

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,387.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 137 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 207,701 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 57 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 21 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 10 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 1 new case in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 98 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 196,254 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


