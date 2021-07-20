New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 137 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 20, 2021 03:40 PM
Created: July 20, 2021 02:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.
The latest deaths include:
One recent death:
Three* deaths >30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,387.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 137 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 207,701 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 98 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 196,254 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
