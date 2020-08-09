New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 205 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 205 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 09, 2020 04:23 PM
Created: August 09, 2020 04:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 685.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 205 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 22,315 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 49 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 22 new cases in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 30 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 8 new cases in Eddy County
  • 26 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 7 new cases in Luna County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 7 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in San Juan County
  • 14 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 8 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 121 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, 9,319 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


