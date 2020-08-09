New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 205 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 685.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 205 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 22,315 cases.