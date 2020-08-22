New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 213 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Guadalupe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 743.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 213 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 24,302 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 86 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 22 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Curry County
- 14 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 7 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 13 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 7 new cases in Sandoval County
- 10 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
The state reports that 68 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 11,458 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.