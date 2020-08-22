New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 213 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

86 new cases in Bernalillo County

22 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Curry County

14 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

13 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

9 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 68 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 11,458 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.