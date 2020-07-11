New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 230 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 543.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 230 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 14,773 cases.