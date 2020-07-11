New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 230 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 543.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 230 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 14,773 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 80 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 12 new cases in Curry County
- 32 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 13 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 7 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 15 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Sandoval County
- 29 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the 7,173 tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 158 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 6,271 have recovered.