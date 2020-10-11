New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 269 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

100 new cases in Bernalillo County

27 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

12 new cases in Curry County

40 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

6 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Union County

4 new cases in Valencia County

22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 120 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 18,680 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.