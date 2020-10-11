New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 269 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 269 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 11, 2020 04:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions. 

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 911.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 269 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 32,983 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 100 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 27 new cases in Chaves County
  • 6 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 12 new cases in Curry County
  • 40 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 6 new cases in Lea County
  • 10 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 120 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 18,680 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


