New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 280 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 569.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 280 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 16,736 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 99 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 8 new cases in Chaves County
- 11 new cases in Curry County
- 46 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 5 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 10 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 19 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 10 new cases in Sandoval County
- 20 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 6 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at Otero County Prison Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.3% positivity result of the 8,366 tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 160 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
The state reports 6,736 have recovered from COVID-19.