New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 280 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

99 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

11 new cases in Curry County

46 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

10 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Luna County

19 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

20 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

6 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at Otero County Prison Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.3% positivity result of the 8,366 tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 160 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

The state reports 6,736 have recovered from COVID-19.