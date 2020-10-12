New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 389 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

130 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Curry County

83 new cases in Doña Ana County

21 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

13 new cases in Lea County

16 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 7.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 127 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 18,791 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.