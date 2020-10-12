New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 389 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 389 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 12, 2020 03:40 PM
Created: October 12, 2020 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
  • A female in her 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 915.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 389 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 33,362 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 130 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 19 new cases in Chaves County
  • 13 new cases in Curry County
  • 83 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 21 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 13 new cases in Lea County
  • 16 new cases in Luna County
  • 11 new cases in McKinley County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 16 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 12 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 19 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 7.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 127 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 18,791 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


