New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 878 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 18, 2021 04:13 PM
Created: August 18, 2021 03:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,459.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 878 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 221,960 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 271 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 62 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 12 new cases in Colfax County
  • 13 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 46 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 59 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 123 new cases in Lea County
  • 14 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 30 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 15 new cases in Otero County
  • 11 new cases in Quay County
  • 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 11 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 54 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 35 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 30 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 12 new cases in Torrance County
  • 27 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 353 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 199,037 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


