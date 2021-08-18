New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 878 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,459.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 878 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 221,960 cases.