New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 968 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 19, 2021 03:42 PM
Created: August 19, 2021 03:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
The latest deaths include:
Three recent deaths:
One* death >30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,463.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 878 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 222,927 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 356 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 199,170 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
