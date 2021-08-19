New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 968 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 968 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 19, 2021 03:42 PM
Created: August 19, 2021 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

Three recent deaths:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,463.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 878 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 222,927 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 199 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 104 new cases in Chaves County
  • 8 new cases in Cibola County
  • 9 new cases in Colfax County
  • 32 new cases in Curry County
  • 75 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 87 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 158 new cases in Lea County
  • 20 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 25 new cases in McKinley County
  • 8 new cases in Mora County
  • 26 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Quay County
  • 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 21 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 29 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 40 new cases in San Juan County
  • 25 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 21 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 7 new cases in Sierra County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 11 new cases in Taos County
  • 8 new cases in Torrance County
  • 17 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 356 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 199,170 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


