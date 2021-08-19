New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 968 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,463.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 878 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 222,927 cases.

The latest cases include:

199 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

104 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

32 new cases in Curry County

75 new cases in Doña Ana County

87 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

158 new cases in Lea County

20 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

25 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Mora County

26 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Roosevelt County

29 new cases in Sandoval County

40 new cases in San Juan County

25 new cases in San Miguel County

21 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

17 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 356 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 199,170 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.