New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, 4,119 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,357.

As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 460,062 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,164 new cases in Bernalillo County

9 new cases in Catron County

52 new cases in Chaves County

93 new cases in Cibola County

19 new cases in Colfax County

81 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

389 new cases in Doña Ana County

114 new cases in Eddy County

44 new cases in Grant County

15 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

11 new cases in Hidalgo County

143 new cases in Lea County

39 new cases in Lincoln County

44 new cases in Los Alamos County

58 new cases in Luna County

269 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Mora County

72 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Quay County

140 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

416 new cases in Sandoval County

250 new cases in San Juan County

39 new cases in San Miguel County

240 new cases in Santa Fe County

12 new cases in Sierra County

40 new cases in Socorro County

140 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

158 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 709 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 334,164 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.