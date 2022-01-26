New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, 4,119 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,357.
As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 460,062 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 1,164 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 9 new cases in Catron County
- 52 new cases in Chaves County
- 93 new cases in Cibola County
- 19 new cases in Colfax County
- 81 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 389 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 114 new cases in Eddy County
- 44 new cases in Grant County
- 15 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 11 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 143 new cases in Lea County
- 39 new cases in Lincoln County
- 44 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 58 new cases in Luna County
- 269 new cases in McKinley County
- 7 new cases in Mora County
- 72 new cases in Otero County
- 12 new cases in Quay County
- 140 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 17 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 416 new cases in Sandoval County
- 250 new cases in San Juan County
- 39 new cases in San Miguel County
- 240 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 12 new cases in Sierra County
- 40 new cases in Socorro County
- 140 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Union County
- 158 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Wednesday, there are 709 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 334,164 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.