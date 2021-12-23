New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,150 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Cibola County.

A male in his 60s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,745.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,150 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 342,649 cases.

The latest cases include:

387 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

57 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

31 new cases in Curry County

121 new cases in Doña Ana County

31 new cases in Eddy County

28 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

33 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

9 new cases in Luna County

21 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

14 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

30 new cases in Rio Arriba County

37 new cases in Roosevelt County

86 new cases in Sandoval County

43 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

88 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

39 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 546 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 295,977 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.