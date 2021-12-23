New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,150 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,150 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 23, 2021 05:58 PM
Created: December 23, 2021 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 44 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

25 recent deaths:

  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Mora County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Taos County.
  • A male in his 60s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

19 deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Cibola County.
  • A male in his 60s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,745.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,150 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 342,649 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 387 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 57 new cases in Chaves County
  • 6 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Colfax County
  • 31 new cases in Curry County
  • 121 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 31 new cases in Eddy County
  • 28 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 33 new cases in Lea County
  • 11 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 9 new cases in Luna County
  • 21 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Mora County
  • 14 new cases in Otero County
  • 11 new cases in Quay County
  • 30 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 37 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 86 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 43 new cases in San Juan County
  • 12 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 88 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 10 new cases in Sierra County
  • 13 new cases in Socorro County
  • 8 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Union County
  • 39 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 546 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 295,977 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


