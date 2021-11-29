New Mexico reports 45 new deaths, 4,991 additional COVID-19 cases over five-day period

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County.

A male in his 30s from Valencia County.

A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,355.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 4,991 additional COVID-19 cases over the five-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 313,139 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,450 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Catron County

163 new cases in Chaves County

60 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Colfax County

85 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

789 new cases in Doña Ana County

76 new cases in Eddy County

114 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

60 new cases in Lea County

33 new cases in Lincoln County

11 new cases in Los Alamos County

59 new cases in Luna County

176 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

129 new cases in Otero County

43 new cases in Quay County

78 new cases in Rio Arriba County

28 new cases in Roosevelt County

387 new cases in Sandoval County

404 new cases in San Juan County

59 new cases in San Miguel County

250 new cases in Santa Fe County

38 new cases in Sierra County

76 new cases in Socorro County

50 new cases in Taos County

37 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Union County

196 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

26 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

66 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

The state reports that 572 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 266,169 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.