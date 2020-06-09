New Mexico reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 09, 2020 04:09 PM
Created: June 09, 2020 04:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 404.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 47 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 9,105 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 12 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 12 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 193 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 3,699 have recovered. 


