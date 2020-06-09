New Mexico reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 09, 2020 04:09 PM
Created: June 09, 2020 04:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 404.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 47 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 9,105 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 193 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 3,699 have recovered.
