New Mexico reports 48 new deaths, 733 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 21, 2021 05:08 PM
Created: December 21, 2021 02:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 48 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

Forty-one recent deaths:

  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second female in her 40s from Bernalillo County.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A third female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A fourth female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A third male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Cibola County.
  • A male in his 40s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Otero County.
  • A male in his 40s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A third male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Seven deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Neighborhood Health Care facility in Rio Rancho.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,662.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 733 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 340,604 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 266 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 30 new cases in Chaves County
  • 6 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Colfax County
  • 20 new cases in Curry County
  • 8 new cases in De Baca County
  • 66 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 45 new cases in Eddy County
  • 13 new cases in Grant County
  • 31 new cases in Lea County
  • 5 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 6 new cases in Luna County
  • 10 new cases in McKinley County
  • 11 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 80 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 30 new cases in San Juan County
  • 13 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 36 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 22 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 553 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 294,205 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


