New Mexico reports 48 new deaths, 733 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Neighborhood Health Care facility in Rio Rancho.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,662.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 733 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 340,604 cases.

The latest cases include:

266 new cases in Bernalillo County

30 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

20 new cases in Curry County

8 new cases in De Baca County

66 new cases in Doña Ana County

45 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

31 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

80 new cases in Sandoval County

30 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in San Miguel County

36 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

22 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

As of Tuesday, there are 553 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 294,205 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.