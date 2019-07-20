New Mexico reports 4.9% unemployment rate in June | KOB 4
Associated Press
July 20, 2019 09:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.9% in June.
    
The rate is down from 5% in May and up from 4.8% in June 2018.
    
The department said Friday that total nonagricultural payroll employment grew by 15,200 jobs or 1.8%, between June 2018 and June 2019.
    
The private sector accounted for the vast majority of the 1.8% increase.

