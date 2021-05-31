New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 230 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

New Mexico has reported a total of 204,271 cases.

The latest cases include:

57 new cases in Bernalillo County

11 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

13 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

18 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 89 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 192,338 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.