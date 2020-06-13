New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 102 new COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 431.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 102 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 9,621 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 12 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 12 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 28 new cases in McKinley County
- 7 new cases in Sandoval County
- 3 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
The state reports that 172 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,072 have recovered.