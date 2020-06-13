New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 102 new COVID-19 cases

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 431.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 102 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 9,621 cases.