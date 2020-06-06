New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 129 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 129 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported at total of 8,800 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 15 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 23 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Eddy County
- 40 new cases in McKinley County
- 6 new cases in Sandoval County
- 29 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
The state reports that 176 people are hospitalized, and 3,286 have recovered.