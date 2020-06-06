New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 129 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 129 additional COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Created: June 06, 2020 04:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Saturday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A third female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 129 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported at total of 8,800 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 15 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Cibola County
  • 23 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 40 new cases in McKinley County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 29 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 176 people are hospitalized, and 3,286 have recovered. 


