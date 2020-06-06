New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 129 additional COVID-19 cases

15 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Cibola County

23 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

40 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

29 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state reports that 176 people are hospitalized, and 3,286 have recovered.