New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 10, 2020 04:34 PM
Created: August 10, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

The latest deaths include: 

Advertisement
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 20s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A male in his 50s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 690.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 132 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 22,444 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 26 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 19 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 5 new cases in Eddy County
  • 23 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 11 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 3 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 14 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 127 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 9,428 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

KOB 4 asked a representative for the governor whether the lower cases would lead to public health order restrictions being lifted. 

A spokesperson for the governor released the following statement:

While recent case numbers have been trending better, moving too quickly can erase all that good work very rapidly. New Mexico state government continues to evaluate the state's COVID-19 data on a constant basis. ?An amended public health order can be put in place at any time, as has happened frequently over the past months, but I would anticipate the status quo for at least another week. -- Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Officials announce plan for virtual New Mexico State Fair
Officials announce plan for virtual New Mexico State Fair
Workforce Solutions waiting on guidance from federal government about Trump's executive order
Workforce Solutions waiting on guidance from federal government about Trump's executive order
Albuquerque offers free WiFi hotspots for students
Albuquerque offers free WiFi hotspots for students
New Mexico man accused of driving impaired for the 14th time
New Mexico man accused of driving impaired for the 14th time
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 205 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 205 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Mountain West Conference cancels fall college football season
Mountain West Conference cancels fall college football season
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 additional COVID-19 cases
Workforce Solutions waiting on guidance from federal government about Trump's executive order
Workforce Solutions waiting on guidance from federal government about Trump's executive order
Officials announce plan for virtual New Mexico State Fair
Officials announce plan for virtual New Mexico State Fair
Albuquerque offers free WiFi hotspots for students
Albuquerque offers free WiFi hotspots for students