New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 10, 2020 04:34 PM
Created: August 10, 2020 03:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 690.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 132 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 22,444 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 127 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, 9,428 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
KOB 4 asked a representative for the governor whether the lower cases would lead to public health order restrictions being lifted.
A spokesperson for the governor released the following statement:
While recent case numbers have been trending better, moving too quickly can erase all that good work very rapidly. New Mexico state government continues to evaluate the state's COVID-19 data on a constant basis. ?An amended public health order can be put in place at any time, as has happened frequently over the past months, but I would anticipate the status quo for at least another week. -- Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
