New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

26 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

19 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

14 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 127 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 9,428 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

KOB 4 asked a representative for the governor whether the lower cases would lead to public health order restrictions being lifted.

A spokesperson for the governor released the following statement:

While recent case numbers have been trending better, moving too quickly can erase all that good work very rapidly. New Mexico state government continues to evaluate the state's COVID-19 data on a constant basis. ?An amended public health order can be put in place at any time, as has happened frequently over the past months, but I would anticipate the status quo for at least another week. -- Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.