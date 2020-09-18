New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 18, 2020 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
  • A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Broomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 841.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 154 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 27,350 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 30 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 13 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 17 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 15 new cases in Eddy County
  • 9 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 17 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 7 new cases in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 7 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 72 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, 15,256 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


