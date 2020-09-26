New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 26, 2020 04:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center facility.
  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 870.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 206 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 28,692 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 40 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 33 new cases in Chaves County
  • 8 new cases in Cibola County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 39 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 11 new cases in Eddy County
  • 12 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 13 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 14 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 72 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, 16,211 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


