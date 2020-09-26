New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases

The latest cases include:

40 new cases in Bernalillo County

33 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

39 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

13 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

14 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 72 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, 16,211 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.