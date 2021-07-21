New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 271 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,392.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 271 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 207,972 cases.