New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 271 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,392.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 271 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 207,972 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 77 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 7 new cases in Chaves County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 13 new cases in Curry County
- 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 27 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 9 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 17 new cases in Sandoval County
- 22 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Valencia County
- 31 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
The state reported that 94 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 196,277 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.