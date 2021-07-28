New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 329 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
WATCH > Tokyo Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 329 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 329 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 28, 2021 03:53 PM
Created: July 28, 2021 01:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Four recent deaths:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 10s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

  • A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,407.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 329 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 209,684 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 113 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 17 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Colfax County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 34 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 18 new cases in Lea County
  • 9 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 10 new cases in McKinley County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 19 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 16 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 133 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 196,723 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 329 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 329 additional COVID-19 cases
House majority leader under investigation for racketeering, money laundering
House majority leader under investigation for racketeering, money laundering
Body of woman swept away in Albuquerque arroyo is recovered
Body of woman swept away in Albuquerque arroyo is recovered
New Mexico governor recommends residents wear masks indoors
New Mexico governor recommends residents wear masks indoors
CDC: Some New Mexico counties have 'substantial' COVID-19 community transmission rate
CDC: Some New Mexico counties have 'substantial' COVID-19 community transmission rate