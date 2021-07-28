New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 329 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,407.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 329 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 209,684 cases.

The latest cases include:

113 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

5 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

34 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

18 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

19 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state reported that 133 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 196,723 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.