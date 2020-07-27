New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 467 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Montebello on Academy facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 100s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 619.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 467 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 19,502 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 62 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 8 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 16 new cases in Curry County
- 76 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 4 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 25 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 13 new cases in McKinley County
- 21 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 9 new cases in Sandoval County
- 12 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 6 new cases in Valencia County
- 170 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 159 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 7,459 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.