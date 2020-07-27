New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 467 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Montebello on Academy facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 100s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 619.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 467 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 19,502 cases.