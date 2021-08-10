New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 688 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 40s from McKinley County.

A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was a resident of Good Samaritan Betty Dare facility in Alamogordo.

A female in her 90s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Good Samaritan Betty Dare facility in Alamogordo.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,430.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 688 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 215,781 cases.

The latest cases include:

202 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

15 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

47 new cases in Doña Ana County

68 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

131 new cases in Lea County

24 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

36 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

13 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

29 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

The state reported that 250 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 197,786 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH