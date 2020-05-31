New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 69 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

Justine Lopez
Updated: May 31, 2020 04:13 PM
Created: May 31, 2020 04:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths and 69 additional cases on Sunday.
Due to a technical lapse from some private labs, Sunday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total. As of Saturday, the total of confirmed cases in New Mexico is 7,689.
The latest deaths include:
The total number of COVID-related deaths in New Mexico is now 356.
The latest cases include:
State officials said 182 individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 2,853 cases have been designated as recovered.
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company