New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 69 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

Justine Lopez
Updated: May 31, 2020 04:13 PM
Created: May 31, 2020 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths and 69 additional cases on Sunday.

Due to a technical lapse from some private labs, Sunday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total. As of Saturday, the total of confirmed cases in New Mexico is 7,689.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.
  • A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in New Mexico is now 356.

The latest cases include:

  • 12 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 11 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 19 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

State officials said 182 individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 2,853 cases have been designated as recovered.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).


