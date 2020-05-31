New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 69 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

The latest cases include:

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Valencia County

4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

State officials said 182 individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 2,853 cases have been designated as recovered.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).