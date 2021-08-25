New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 770 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,488.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 770 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 227,636 cases.