New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 770 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Created: August 25, 2021 03:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,488.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 770 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 227,636 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 235 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 34 new cases in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 7 new cases in Colfax County
  • 32 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 33 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 57 new cases in Eddy County
  • 6 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 106 new cases in Lea County
  • 8 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 34 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 15 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Quay County
  • 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 33 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 39 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 18 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 14 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 35 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 433 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 200,471 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


