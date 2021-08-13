New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 798 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 13, 2021 04:00 PM
Created: August 13, 2021 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,446.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 798 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 218,569 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 197 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 53 new cases in Chaves County
  • 7 new cases in Cibola County
  • 7 new cases in Colfax County
  • 18 new cases in Curry County
  • 42 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 83 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 104 new cases in Lea County
  • 18 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 9 new cases in Luna County
  • 22 new cases in McKinley County
  • 43 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 17 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 37 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 33 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 28 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 7 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Torrance County
  • 40 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 296 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 198,398 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH


