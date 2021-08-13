New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 798 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,446.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 798 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 218,569 cases.