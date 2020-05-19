New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 104 additional cases

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 276.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 104 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported at total of 6,096 cases.