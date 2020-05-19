New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 104 additional cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 104 additional cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 19, 2020 04:16 PM
Created: May 19, 2020 04:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington. 
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington. 
  • A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 276.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 104 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported at total of 6,096 cases. 

The latest cases include:

  • 9 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 11 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 35 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 34 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 204 people are hospitalized, and 1,882 have recovered. 


