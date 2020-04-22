New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > White House Coronavirus Task Force Provides Update
KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 22, 2020 04:29 PM
Created: April 22, 2020 03:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.

  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.
  • A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 71.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 139 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,210.

The latest positive cases include: 

  • 15 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 59 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 25 new cases in San Juan County
  • 19 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Health Department said that 121 people are hospitalized, and 33 people are on ventilators. The state also reported that a total of 547 people have recovered from the virus. 


