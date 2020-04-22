New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 22, 2020 04:29 PM
Created: April 22, 2020 03:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 71.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 139 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,210.
The latest positive cases include:
The Health Department said that 121 people are hospitalized, and 33 people are on ventilators. The state also reported that a total of 547 people have recovered from the virus.
