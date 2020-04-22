New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 71.