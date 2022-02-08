New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 1,412 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,561.
As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 495,769 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 324 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 11 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 9 new cases in Colfax County
- 31 new cases in Curry County
- 4 new cases in De Baca County
- 307 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 67 new cases in Eddy County
- 19 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 43 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 23 new cases in Luna County
- 78 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 49 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 40 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 101 new cases in Sandoval County
- 102 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 51 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 26 new cases in Socorro County
- 15 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 35 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Tuesday, there are 593 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 364,098 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.