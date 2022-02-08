New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 1,412 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,561.

As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 495,769 cases.

The latest cases include:

324 new cases in Bernalillo County

11 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

31 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

307 new cases in Doña Ana County

67 new cases in Eddy County

19 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

43 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

23 new cases in Luna County

78 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

49 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

40 new cases in Roosevelt County

101 new cases in Sandoval County

102 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

51 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

26 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

35 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

As of Tuesday, there are 593 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 364,098 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.