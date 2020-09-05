New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 152 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 152 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 152 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 05, 2020 04:15 PM
Created: September 05, 2020 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday.

The latest deaths includes: 

  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Heritage Assisted Living in Las Cruces.
  • A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 800.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 152 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 26,048 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 24 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 13 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 12 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 23 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 18 new cases in Luna County
  • 9 new cases in McKinley County
  • 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 3 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 68 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 13,460 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


