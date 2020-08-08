New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 155 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at Encompass Health Rehabilitation in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 681.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 155 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 22,115 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 34 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 16 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 9 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 11 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 6 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 4 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
The state reports that 127 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 9,262 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.