New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 155 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at Encompass Health Rehabilitation in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 681.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 155 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 22,115 cases.