New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 164 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 164 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 164 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 19, 2020 04:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday.

The latest deaths include: 

Advertisement
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces facility in Las Cruces.
  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 847.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 164 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 27,512 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 31 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 31 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 15 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Lea County
  • 6 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 6 new cases in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 4 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 6 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 18 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility in Lea County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 68 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, 15,342 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Search continues for hiker lost in Sandia Mountains
Search continues for hiker lost in Sandia Mountains
Lady Gaga drops music video featuring White Sands
Lady Gaga drops music video featuring White Sands
APD issues homicide callout after responding to domestic dispute call
APD issues homicide callout after responding to domestic dispute call
NFL fans return to local sports bars with restrictions
NFL fans return to local sports bars with restrictions
Sheep owner asks for help retrieving flock after they remain stuck on hill
Sheep owner asks for help retrieving flock after they remain stuck on hill
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 164 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 164 additional COVID-19 cases
Double homicide suspect to remain in custody until trial
Double homicide suspect to remain in custody until trial
Cities creating racial ‘healing’ committees to confront past
This bronze statue of Don Juan de Oñate leading a group of Spanish settlers from an area near what is now Ciudad Chihuahua, Mexico, to what was then the northern most province of New Spain in 1598 stands outside the Albuquerque Museum in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, June 12, 2020. The collection of statues, which includes an indigenous guide, a priest, women settlers and soldiers, is titled
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Students and staff at new Rio Rancho preschool navigate pandemic
Students and staff at new Rio Rancho preschool navigate pandemic