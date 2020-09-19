New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 164 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

31 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

31 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

18 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility in Lea County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 68 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, 15,342 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.