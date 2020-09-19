New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 164 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 847.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 164 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 27,512 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 31 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 10 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Curry County
- 31 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 15 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 2 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 5 new cases in Sandoval County
- 4 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
- 18 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility in Lea County
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 68 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, 15,342 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.