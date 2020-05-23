New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19

Justine Lopez
Created: May 23, 2020 04:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Saturday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized. The individual was a resident of the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 308.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 175 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported at total of 6,795 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 16 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 44 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 42 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 11 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 26 new cases new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 208 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 2,357 have recovered. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19
Crews work to contain wildfire near Santa Fe
Crews work to contain wildfire near Santa Fe
COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles
COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles
Zuni Pueblo deals with increase in COVID-19 cases
Zuni Pueblo deals with increase in COVID-19 cases
BCSO arrests mother of 3-year-old boy who was found wandering in NW Albuquerque
Christine Olvera
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19
Crews work to contain wildfire near Santa Fe
Crews work to contain wildfire near Santa Fe
Rural areas, tribal lands hit hardest by census interruption
In this April 30, 2020, photo, a sign marks Navajo Drive as Sentinel Mesa, homes and other structures in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah on the Navajo Reservation, stand in the distance. Even before the pandemic, people living in rural communities and on reservations were among the toughest groups to count in the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Expert offers COVID-19 etiquette tips
Expert offers COVID-19 etiquette tips
Navajo Nation reports 95 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 95 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths