New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized. The individual was a resident of the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 308.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 175 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported at total of 6,795 cases.