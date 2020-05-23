New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized. The individual was a resident of the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 308.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 175 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported at total of 6,795 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 16 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 44 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 5 new cases in Sandoval County
- 42 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 11 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 26 new cases new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center
The state reports that 208 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 2,357 have recovered.