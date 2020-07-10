New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
- A male in his 70s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 539.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 301 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 14,549 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 73 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 7 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 44 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 8 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 32 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 33 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 11 new cases in Sandoval County
- 31 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 7 new cases in Valencia County
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.9% positivity result of the 7,700 tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 151 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 6,181 have recovered.