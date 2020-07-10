New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A male in his 70s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 539.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 301 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 14,549 cases.