New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 10, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Friday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
  • A male in his 70s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield.
  • A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 539.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 301 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 14,549 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 73 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 44 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 8 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 32 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 33 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 5 new cases in Otero County
  • 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 11 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 31 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 7 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.9% positivity result of the 7,700 tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 151 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 6,181 have recovered.


